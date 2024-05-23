Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Purchases New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,511,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,976,828. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average is $41.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

