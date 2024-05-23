Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Sells 18,117 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,117 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $693,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.64. 665,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

