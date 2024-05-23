Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $86.27. 89,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,577. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $88.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

