Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VIG stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $181.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,443. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $184.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.44.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

