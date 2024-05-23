Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.5% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $15,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VV. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $241.32. 156,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,209. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.27 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

