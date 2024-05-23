Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV cut its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.3% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $211,491,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,480,000 after buying an additional 319,165 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,050,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,591,000 after buying an additional 231,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,152,000 after purchasing an additional 218,042 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VV stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $241.32. The company had a trading volume of 156,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,065. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.27 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.57.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

