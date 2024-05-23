Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,317 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 12.1% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $33,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 640,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after purchasing an additional 70,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $663,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VONG traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $88.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,641. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.46.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

