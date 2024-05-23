Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Hits New 52-Week High at $242.38

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONEGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $242.38 and last traded at $240.42, with a volume of 12818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $240.82.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 312,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,733,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 37,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after buying an additional 23,936 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,007,000. Finally, Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,738,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

