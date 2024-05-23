Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Hits New 52-Week High at $242.38

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $242.38 and last traded at $240.42, with a volume of 12818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $240.82.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 312,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,733,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 37,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after buying an additional 23,936 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,007,000. Finally, Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,738,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

