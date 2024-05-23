Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Hits New 52-Week High at $242.38

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $242.38 and last traded at $240.42, with a volume of 12818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $240.82.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
