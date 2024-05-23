Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 93.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.96. 349,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.01 and its 200-day moving average is $79.34. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $65.39 and a one year high of $85.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

