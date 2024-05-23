Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Lifted by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,503,000. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 180,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,454,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,711,000 after acquiring an additional 702,393 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 43,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,520. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.41.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

