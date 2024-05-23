Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.4% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,441,000 after buying an additional 383,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after buying an additional 1,231,615 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after buying an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,839,000 after buying an additional 63,167 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period.

VOO traded down $3.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $483.44. 3,776,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,172,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $489.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $473.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

