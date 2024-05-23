Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Acquired by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 531,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOOG traded up $3.05 on Thursday, reaching $316.41. 64,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,332. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.24 and its 200-day moving average is $285.36. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $233.49 and a twelve month high of $317.26. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.