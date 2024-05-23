Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 703.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 13,654 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,730,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 49,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $2,668,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,376,000 after buying an additional 122,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.0 %

Veeva Systems stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $205.70. The stock had a trading volume of 138,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,043. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 63.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.