Vistra (NYSE:VST) Sets New 52-Week High at $98.11

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $98.11 and last traded at $92.87, with a volume of 1438444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.27.

VST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.48.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.76%.

In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

