Wedbush Raises Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Price Target to $425.00

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cavco Industries’ Q1 2026 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.12 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Cavco Industries Stock Down 2.4 %

Cavco Industries stock opened at $353.72 on Monday. Cavco Industries has a twelve month low of $233.84 and a twelve month high of $400.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $375.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cavco Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

