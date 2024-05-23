Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $243.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $244.00 to $243.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $215.19.

Progressive stock opened at $206.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.78. Progressive has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $217.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,825 shares of company stock worth $3,337,741 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $1,078,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 31.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,781,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $666,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,591 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 102.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,131,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,883 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

