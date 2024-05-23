William Magnuson Sells 17,839 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $744,956.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,835,868. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Braze Price Performance

BRZE opened at $42.35 on Thursday. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.23.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.24% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRZE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Braze from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Braze by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Braze by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Braze by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Braze by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Braze by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

