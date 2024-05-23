Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.94.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM traded up $5.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $285.70. 834,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,449. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.72. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $348.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.95 and its 200-day moving average is $236.95.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total value of $685,732.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,185,328.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,145 shares of company stock worth $18,552,819. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,102,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 425.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

