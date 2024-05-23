Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WSM. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.69.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.1 %

WSM traded up $3.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $283.01. 584,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,573. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $348.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.95 and a 200 day moving average of $236.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.72.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,591.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,591.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.53, for a total value of $6,370,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,959,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,145 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,819. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

