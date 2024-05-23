Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total transaction of $109,695.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,177,554.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,302,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $263.43. 1,270,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,384. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.04 and a 12 month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Workday from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.64.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

