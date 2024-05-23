Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.17.

WH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at $27,708,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at $27,708,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at $900,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WH. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,259 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $71,677,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,079,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,789,000 after acquiring an additional 740,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,875,000 after acquiring an additional 581,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,337,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,043,000 after acquiring an additional 475,682 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $70.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.77.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.