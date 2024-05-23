XSGD (XSGD) Price Tops $0.74

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. XSGD has a market capitalization of $34.98 million and approximately $797,235.45 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD token can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001094 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000401 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
XSGD Token Profile
XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,120,108 tokens. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.
XSGD Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
