Zacks Research Weighs in on Coty Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coty in a report issued on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Coty’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Coty’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COTY. TheStreet upgraded Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Coty in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Coty in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71. Coty has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $13.46.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

