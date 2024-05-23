Zacks Research Weighs in on NXP Semiconductors’ Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report issued on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor provider will earn $2.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.79. The consensus estimate for NXP Semiconductors’ current full-year earnings is $12.44 per share.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.40.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $278.83 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $163.26 and a twelve month high of $280.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.49%.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

