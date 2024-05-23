Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,896,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,863,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,809,000 after purchasing an additional 852,186 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 29.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,694,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,366,000 after buying an additional 608,959 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,356,000 after acquiring an additional 604,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,838,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,452,000 after acquiring an additional 543,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.40.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:ZBH traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.04. The stock had a trading volume of 612,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.82 and its 200 day moving average is $121.50.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

