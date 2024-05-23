Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $205.00 at Barclays

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $231.26.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $174.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.04. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $123.21 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

