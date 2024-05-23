Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.83.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ZUO traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.47. 1,027,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. Zuora has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $12.12.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.
