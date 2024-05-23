Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.410-0.430 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $451.0 million-$459.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $453.9 million. Zuora also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.41-0.43 EPS.

Zuora Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 610,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. Zuora has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zuora has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.67.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $112,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $112,940.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $724,102.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,342.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 481,854 shares of company stock worth $4,393,048. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

