Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Director Van Amstel Arnout Ploos Acquires 80,000 Shares

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) Director Van Amstel Arnout Ploos acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $496,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZURA traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.64. 140,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,153. Zura Bio Limited has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zura Bio in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Zura Bio from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZURA. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Zura Bio by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital US LLC bought a new position in Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $660,000. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

