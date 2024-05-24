10,225 Shares in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Bought by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Sanofi by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,770,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,051,000 after buying an additional 694,957 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,279,000 after buying an additional 651,756 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Sanofi by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,528,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,618,000 after buying an additional 346,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sanofi by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,322,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,796,000 after buying an additional 323,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,719,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,523. The company has a market cap of $123.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average is $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 19.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.478 per share. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 74.37%.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.