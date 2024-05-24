10,486 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Acquired by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.58. The stock had a trading volume of 246,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $151.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.04.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

