10,797 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Skopos Labs Inc.

Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,797 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000. Walmart makes up about 0.8% of Skopos Labs Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,944,764,000 after acquiring an additional 751,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,852,277,000 after acquiring an additional 426,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,674,652,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,873,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,698,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,765,278 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,361,411,000 after buying an additional 562,256 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,395,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,582,913,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,395,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,582,913,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $781,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,065,241.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,221,033 shares of company stock valued at $518,194,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Europe increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.01.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.38. 11,658,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,698,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.77. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $65.69. The company has a market cap of $526.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.52%.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.