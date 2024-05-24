13,229 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by Team Hewins LLC

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,229 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,353,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,719,019,000 after buying an additional 2,067,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,415,778,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,991,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,107,745,000 after buying an additional 2,307,763 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,356,034 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $568,254,000 after buying an additional 351,575 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,256,352 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $631,484,000 after buying an additional 4,402,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.00. 7,246,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,280,771. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a PE ratio of 104.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

