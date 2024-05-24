141,921 Shares in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 141,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,242,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI Poland ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
EPOL stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.42. The company had a trading volume of 132,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,225. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $340.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.89.
About iShares MSCI Poland ETF
The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
