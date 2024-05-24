170 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by Skopos Labs Inc.

Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,485,975 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $42.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,795.35. 151,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,662. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,456.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00. The company has a market capitalization of $128.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,597.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,490.14.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,876.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on Booking

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.