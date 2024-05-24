18,104 Shares in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Purchased by First Trust Bank Ltd.

First Trust Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000. Dolby Laboratories makes up approximately 2.2% of First Trust Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

DLB stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.68. 168,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,704. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.87 and a fifty-two week high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $364.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 15.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 61.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

