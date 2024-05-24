18,484 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Acquired by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.33. 149,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,172. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $99.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.