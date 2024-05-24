1,902 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Purchased by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at $37,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 91.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.55.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $99.84. 820,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,647,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $106.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.66. The firm has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.48%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

