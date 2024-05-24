1,960 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Bought by FMA Wealth Management LLC

FMA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,960 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 121.2% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,083,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,391,000 after buying an additional 593,623 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,522,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,535.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 413,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,156,000 after purchasing an additional 388,535 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 306,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,784,000 after purchasing an additional 218,403 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,801,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CHKP shares. William Blair upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $154.42. The company had a trading volume of 450,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,462. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $121.85 and a 52-week high of $168.82.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The business had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

