22,791 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.

Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 6.0% of Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at $140,657,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,075,000 after buying an additional 378,922 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,413,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,680,000 after buying an additional 376,661 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 842,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,182,000 after buying an additional 367,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.29 on Friday, hitting $457.95. 29,485,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,552,012. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $336.67 and a 52 week high of $460.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.07.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

