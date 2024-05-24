24,877 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Acquired by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 24,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,000. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up 1.0% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 846.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.83. 41,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,105. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.13. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $209.70.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

