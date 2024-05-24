2,542 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Bought by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $1,229,726,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $775,169,000 after buying an additional 3,320,800 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,730,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,048,000 after buying an additional 3,037,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Medtronic by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,863,229,000 after buying an additional 1,994,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,181,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $406,004,000 after buying an additional 1,199,639 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $81.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,043,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,155,088. The company has a market cap of $108.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.62.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

