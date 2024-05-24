27,000 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Purchased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $855,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,383,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 11,095 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA stock remained flat at $50.86 during trading on Friday. 1,622,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,317. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2699 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.