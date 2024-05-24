2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $0.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73. 2U has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 361,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 252,800 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 271,133 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in 2U by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,331,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 438,007 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in 2U by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 836,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 50,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

