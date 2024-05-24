30,669 Shares in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth $872,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 74,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 175.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,971. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.94. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $48.59 and a 52 week high of $79.50.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.