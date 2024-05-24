3,368 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Acquired by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,199,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,451 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,619,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $506,753,000 after acquiring an additional 121,154 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $478,594,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,423,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $410,280,000 after acquiring an additional 708,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 7,069,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.46. 1,942,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,413,028. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.97. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

