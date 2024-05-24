3,826 Shares in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Acquired by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 122.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on GFS shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.62.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GFS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.73. 2,285,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,448. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $68.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average of $53.97. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.18.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
