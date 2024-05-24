3,936 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by Skopos Labs Inc.

Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 606.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.51. 4,543,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.03. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $241.88. The company has a market cap of $115.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

