39,385 Shares in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in MicroVision in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MicroVision in the third quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MicroVision in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroVision by 200.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 150,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 100,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
MicroVision Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $229.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.06. MicroVision, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10.
MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,212.54% and a negative return on equity of 90.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
MicroVision Company Profile
MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.
