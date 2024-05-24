4,305 Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Purchased by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,305 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 24,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,514 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Western Digital by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,507 shares of company stock valued at $248,355. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. Raymond James lowered shares of Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.32.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of WDC stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.91. 2,003,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,800,711. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

